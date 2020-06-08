Road work restricting access to Huntingburg street

Road improvement work will restrict access to a Huntingburg street this week.

Chestnut Street will be closed periodically from 12th to 19th Streets between 7 am and 5 pm today through Friday, June 12th and again on Monday, June 15th through Friday, June 19th.

The schedule is to have:

-Chestnut Street closed between 12th and 14th Streets on Tuesday, June 8th

-Chestnut Street closed between 14th and 19th Streets on Wednesday, June 9th.

Access will still be available to Hunter’s Crossing subdivision during this project.

This schedule could change, depending on the weather.

The road will be open during the evening hours and overnight, but the public is asked to find an alternate route to work.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.