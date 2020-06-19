Shooting Investigation Ongoing in Marengo

On at approximately 2:30 am, Indiana State Police Investigators were contacted in reference to a shooting that occurred near Jefferson Street in Marengo. The initial investigation has shown that Jason Hillesheim (42), was at 406 South Main Street in Marengo, the residence of Danny Eason Jr. While at the residence, Hillesheim then got into a physical altercation with a female. The altercation then ended on Jefferson Street with Eason firing several shots with at least one of the shots striking Hillesheim.

Hillesheim was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital via Air Methodist helicopter.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Marengo PD, Marengo Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Crawford County EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation.