Spaulding To Step Down as Health Department Administrative Director; Werner Named Interim Administrative Director

Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director Jo Ann Spaulding has decided to step down from her position.

This will be her last week at the Health Department.

Shawn Werner will be stepping up as Interim Administrative Director for the Health Department for the time being.

No word on why Spaulding has decided to step down.

Spaulding has been the Administrative Director since November of 2018.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.