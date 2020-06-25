Spencer County Prosecutors Office Receives VOCA Award

The Spencer County Prosecutors Office has received an award from the state.

The Spencer County Prosecutors Office was awarded the Victims of Crime Act Formula Award. The award also granted the office $57,923.28 to pay all cost associated with the Victims Advocate and associated costs of the Victim’s Advocate program.

Spencer County Prosecutor Victor Ippolitti says he wants to thank Victim’s Advocate Elizabeth Winkler and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet, along with the rest of the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Team in all the work they do.