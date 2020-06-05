Spencer County To Receive Over $7,000 in Funds To Go Towards Food and Shelter Programs

Spencer County is set to receive $7,330 in Federal Funds for Emergency Food and Shelter Programs.

The selection is made by a National Board that is chaired and awarded through the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of several representatives from across the country.

The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of local representatives will determine how the funds awarded to Spencer County are to be distributed among local agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds. In anticipation of this award and deadlines, the Local EFSP Board is encouraging local agencies that meet requirements to apply for the funds.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;

2) be eligible to receive federal funds;

3) have an accounting system;

4) practice nondiscrimination;

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Nonprofit organizations or public agencies interested in applying for Phase CARES Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Shannon Sprinkle at (812) 547-3435 ext. 260, shannons@LHDC.org, or P.O. Box 336, Tell City, IN 47586, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is June 15, 2020.