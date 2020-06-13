State opens free COVID-19 testing sites to all Hoosiers

All Hoosiers can now get a free COVID-19 test.

The state is opening all OptumServe-operated sites to anyone who wants to be tested starting Monday, June 15th.

Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Previously, testing was limited to Hoosiers who either showed symptoms of COVID-19 or were in a high-risk category.

Children under 12 years old can also be tested at these testing sites starting Monday.

There are currently 204 testing sites around the state.

For a map of testing sites and to find a site near you, visit coronavirus.in.gov.