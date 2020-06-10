The remaining 2020 shows at the historic Astra Theatre to be postponed

The Next Act strives to bring high-quality and enjoyable events to our community, and the 2020 season has already been filled with highly anticipated shows. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on all aspects of our lives over the past few months, and the coming months are very much still in flux. Therefore, it is with heavy hearts, that the Next Act is announcing the postponement of all remaining shows from the 2020 season.

Please know that a great deal of deliberation went into making this difficult decision. All CDC, State, and local guidelines were taken into consideration when studying the viability of continuing with a modified season for the remainder of the year. In the end, though, the safety of our patrons, performers, artists, and volunteers was paramount, and we were not going to be able to bring you the type of experience that we hope the Astra provides.

All tickets sold for the remainder of our previously scheduled shows will be refunded. Season ticket holders will be contacted via email with more details on their options.

We would like to thank all performers and artists who were so understanding throughout all of this. This serves as a testament to the top-notch acts that the Next Act seeks to perform in the beloved Astra Theatre.

Also, we would like to put out the deepest expression of gratitude to the patrons and donors that support the Next Act. Our focus will immediately shift to putting together a remarkable slate of shows for the future events that are worthy of the generosity that is bestowed by this great community.

As a board, we will continue working on preserving the Astra Theatre and bringing back events as it is safe and reasonable to do so.