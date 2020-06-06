Town of Ferdinand To Open Softball and Baseball Fields for Practice

The Town of Ferdinand and Ferdinand Park Department is announcing the softball and baseball fields at its 5th and 18th Street facilities will be available for official team practices, beginning at 12 Noon, Saturday June 6. Remaining in compliance with Governor Holcomb’s Re-open Indiana guidelines, no official ballgames may take place prior to Sunday June 14.

When using park facilities, all teams will need to observe social distancing practices where possible and are responsible for sanitizing dugouts and shared equipment prior to practice and before departure. The only available bathrooms are those located in the 5th Street Shelter house and adjacent to the field at 18th Street Park. A reminder to all participants, these restroom facilities are not cleaned over the weekend. Other bathrooms at the 5th Street baseball and softball fields will not be opened until next week, once special sanitizing materials arrive.

Town and Park officials wish to express thanks and appreciation for the patience shown by the many teams and players, as they have eagerly awaited reopening of facilities.