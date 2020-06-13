Trooper Steven Nolan named 2019 Jasper Trooper of the District Award recipient

A local state trooper is the latest recipient of the 2019 Jasper Trooper of the District Award.

Indiana State Police Jasper District Commander, Lieutenant Jason Allen, recently honored Trooper Steven D. Nolan with the award.

Trooper Nolan is a three-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

He was nominated for this award by the Jasper District Command Team.

During 2019, Trooper Nolan concentrated his traffic and criminal enforcement efforts on DUI, drug enforcement, and associated crimes.

He made 20 DUI arrests and 107 criminal arrests, most of which were drug and/or alcohol-related.

Nolan regularly assists the Martin and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and all local agencies with calls of service.

He’s currently assigned to the Martin and Daviess County Squad.

Nolan is a graduate of the 76th ISP Recruit School.

Lieutenant Jason Allen commented, “Trooper Nolan sets an example for all of us in his professionalism whether in uniform or not. Nolan takes great pride in representing the Indiana State Police and we are very proud to have him as a Trooper assigned to the Jasper Post ”.