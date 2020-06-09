Two Arrested After Paoli Police Find Numerous Amounts of Drugs and Cash

The Paoli Police Department arrested two men on multiple charges over the weekend.

Luke Wethington and Zayne Bartholomew both were charged with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a schedule I controlled substance, dealing in a schedule V controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, and operating while intoxicated refusal.

Saturday night, just before 8:15 pm, a Paoli Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at a Hucks Gas Station for false plates. Also, Wethington and Bartholomew were wanted for questioning regarding a battery that occurred in French Lick earlier that night. The driver, Wethington, was under the influence of alcohol and denied all accusations of the battery. Bartholomew also denied all accusations regarding the battery. A K9 was called in to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, which gave a positive alert for narcotics.

Multiple officers from different agencies searched the vehicle and found several narcotics, such as cocaine, Xanax, ecstasy, LSD, Marijuana wax, raw Marijuana, THC vape cartridges, edible gummies, and THC oil. Along with the drugs, police found over $5,000 in cash, air fresheners, and Ziploc baggies.

Wethington and Bartholomew were then arrested.