18 WJTS to Air 2019 Jasper Strassenfest Parade

The COVID19 pandemic may have put a stop to many festivals and events in the area, but you can still enjoy one of the highlights of the Jasper Strassenfest.

WJTS TV 18 will air the 2019 Jasper Strassenfest Parade this coming Sunday, August 2nd at 1:00 pm.

This is actually the time the 2020 parade would have marched through the streets of Jasper.

Pop some corn, grab a beverage and tune to 18 WJTS TV for last year’s parade.

18 WJTS is available through an antenna or through your cable service provider.

Enjoy the Jasper Strassenfest spirit in the comfort of your home beginning at 1:00 pm EST Sunday, August 2, 2020.

