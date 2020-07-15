2020 Dubois County 4-H Virtual Fair Results Released

The Dubois County 4-H Fair Results are in!

The results from the virtual fair are available online at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/3838

The fair was supposed to take place this week in person; however, COVID-19 put a damper in those plans.

Even though the fair results are in, there are still events going on virtually on the Purdue Extension – Dubois County’s social media. The Scavenger Hunt and the 4-H Project Showcases will thru Thursday. The 4-H Fun Day Results and the 4-H Club Recognition will be Thursday as well. Finally, the Graduating 4-H Senior Recognition, the 4-H Volunteer Recognition, and the Award Ceremony will take place on Friday.

All the events will be shown on video. As we said, videos can be found on the Purdue Extention Dubois County’s social media as well as on the Purdue Extension – Dubois County playlist on the PUExtention YouTube Channel.