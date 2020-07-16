2020 September Fest Canceled; Jeep Run Still Scheduled

Another local festival has had to be put off until next year.

The Dubois Ruritan Septemberfest has been canceled due to upticks in positive COVID-19 cases.

The Jeep Run, however, will still go on as planned.

The 2020 Septemberfest Jeep Run will be on August 29th. Check-in will be at the Dubois Community Park at 9:30 am. Jeeps will roll out at 11:00 am.

The cost is $10 a person or passenger. There will be no gravel roads, cash prizes, and shirts available for preorder. Sandwiches will be available before Jeep Run departure.