An investigation in Tell City has put multiple people behind bars.
The Tell City Police Department has been working on targeting drug problems in the area through Operation Round-Up since last year.
The investigation recently landed 21 people in the Tell City Area behind bars.
To see a list of those arrested, head to the Tell City Police Department Facebook Page.
If you see anything suspicious in the Perry County area, call Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at (812)-547-9536.
All parties are innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to comment on "21 arrests made during “Operation Round-up” in Tell City"