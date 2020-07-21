21 arrests made during “Operation Round-up” in Tell City

An investigation in Tell City has put multiple people behind bars.

The Tell City Police Department has been working on targeting drug problems in the area through Operation Round-Up since last year.

The investigation recently landed 21 people in the Tell City Area behind bars.

To see a list of those arrested, head to the Tell City Police Department Facebook Page.

If you see anything suspicious in the Perry County area, call Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at (812)-547-9536.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.