39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown Canceled; Will Take Place in 2021

The 39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown has now been canceled.

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state, and local authorities, the DC Broadcasting staff have decided to cancel the WBDC Country Showdown for 2020.

The showdown, originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, was rescheduled to October due to the pandemic.

WBDC is now working for the return of the Country Showdown on Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

18 WJTS TV will be airing special encore presentations of past WBDC Country Showdowns in September.

The 39th WBDC Country Showdown will take place on June 10th, 2021 at the Jasper Arts Center.