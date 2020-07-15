All Walmart and Sam’s Club Locations to Require Shoppers to Wear Face Masks

All Walmart locations will now require shoppers to wear face masks.
This new rule takes effect on July 20th.
The company made the announcement earlier this morning.
Workers will be stationed at the front of Walmart stores to help customers who don’t have face coverings and try to find the best solution for them possible.
All stores will also have a single entrance.
These rules will also take effect at Sam’s Club locations.
