Beverly Ann Barrett, age 65, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:35 p.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born December 24, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to William Lloyd and Betty Lou (Reed) Wilson. Beverly worked as a morning processor and customer service agent in the call center at Touch of Class. She loved to read, crochet, and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Barrett; her father, William Lloyd Wilson; and two siblings, William L. Wilson, Jr. and Debbi E. Rabatine.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Michelle Barrett of Huntingburg; her mother, Betty Lou Wilson; one brother, Melvin J. Wilson; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Friends may call for visitation from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg . A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com