BMV to resume driving skills exams

Hoosiers can get back behind the wheel for driving skills exams later this week.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin taking appointments for driving skills exams on Thursday, July 16th in select communities.

The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for those who had their appointment canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMV will open appointments statewide corresponding to branch timeslot availability after those with previously canceled appointments had the chance to reschedule.

The first appointments will be available on Thursday, July 16th. All branches will offer appointments by Friday, July 24th.

Appointments are required for driving skills exams and must be scheduled at a minimum of 48 hours and a maximum of 3 weeks in advance.

The scheduler will be updated as additional branches complete their backlog.

Customers and driving examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the exams.

This includes answering health screening questions, have at least two car windows slightly open, and wearing a mask.

Those who are unable to maintain these requirements will be required to reschedule their exam.

To schedule an appointment and for more information, visit in.gov/bmv.