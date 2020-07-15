Branchville Correctional Facility employees recognized for dedication

Two Branchville Correctional Facility employees were recently recognized for their dedication.

Correctional Facility Maintenance Foremen, Darwin Hagedorn, and Michael Hutchinson received the H.A.T.S. Off Award this past week.

H.A.T.S. is an acronym that stands for Heart, Attitude, Team, and Spark.

The two employees were nominated by Facility Physical Plant Director, Rob Howerton, for consistently demonstrating the willingness and dedication to go above and beyond expectations to maintain facility operations and foster a team spirit.

About the H.A.T.S. Off Award:

“H.A.T.S.” stands for:

• Heart – Dedicated and passionate about their contributions to the facility

• Attitude – Maintain positivity throughout the workday

• Team – Promote a positive team spirit.

• Spark – Ignite passion and motivate others