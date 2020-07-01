Branchville Correctional Officer retiring after 32 years of service

A Branchville Correctional Officer is retiring after 32 years of service.

Officer Lori Hazelrigg’s last day of service is Tuesday, July 7th.

Hazelrigg began her IDOC career in July 1988 as a Custody Officer after serving in the United States Army for three years.

After an honorable discharge, she began looking for a career to provide the structure and community service that she enjoyed in the military. She found that home at the Branchville Correctional Facility.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her commitment and professionalism through her dedicated worth ethic providing an example for fellow custody officers to emulate.

After retiring, Officer Hazelrigg hopes to stay busy with a part-time job, working with Veterans Affairs, and traveling to visit her friends and family.