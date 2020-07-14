Bristow Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges After Weekend-Long Search

A weekend-long search in a child molesting case ends with the arrest of a Bristow man.

35-year-old Jeffrey Fight of Bristow has been arrested on five Level 1 Felony counts of Child Molestation.

On Friday, July 10th, officers with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of child molesting involving victims in Dubois County.

Police officers from around the area, including those in Dubois and Perry County, along with the U.S. Marshall’s looked into this case.

Eventually, Fight was found and taken into custody on Monday, July 13th, in Spencer County.

He is currently in the Dubois County Security Center being held without bond pending an initial court hearing.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.