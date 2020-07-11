Daviess and Martin County School Corporations release reopening plan

Daviess and Martin County School Corporations have announced a plan to safely reopen schools.

The plan is a collaboration between the two school corporations.

School will start on time, in-person, 5-days a week starting Friday, August 7th. An online learning option from home will be available.

The school is implementing an enhanced cleaning protocol, including increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations in classrooms and at key locations.

Hospital strength sanitizing agents will be used on a daily schedule to clean high-touch areas in the schools/classrooms and on the buses.

Virus-killing fog machines have been purchased to use in contaminated areas.

If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they will be quarantined for 14 days before returning to school. Contact tracing and guidance will be provided by the Daviess County Health Department.

Students are allowed to carry water bottles. All water fountains will only be used to refill the water bottles.

Seating charts will be used where feasible and siblings will be seated together on buses.

Masks and face coverings are strongly recommended.

