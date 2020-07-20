Daviess County has lowest unemployment rate in Indiana for second consecutive month

Posted By: Ann Powell July 20, 2020

Daviess County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state for the second consecutive month.

Daviess County took home the spot with an unemployment rate of 5.7% in June.

Martin County ranked second with a June unemployment rate of 6.6%.

Dubois County took home third place with a rate of 7.1%.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include: Spencer County with a 7.8% rate, Warrick with a rate of 8.3%, Pike with a 9.1% unemployment rate, Crawford County with a 10.7% rate, Knox County at 9.3%, Vanderburgh at 11.0%, Perry County at a 10.5% rate, and Gibson with a 9.0% unemployment rate.

Orange County had the highest unemployment rate in the state with a rate of 20.2%.

The statewide unemployment for June was 11.2%, which is slightly higher than the national rate of 11.1%.

