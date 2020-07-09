Dubois County 4-H Fair To Go Virtual Next Week

The Dubois County 4-H Fair goes virtual next week.

COVID-19 may have made an in-person fair nearly impossible for 2020, but the fair is still on.

The fair starts Monday, July 13th, and ends Friday, July 17th. The fair will take place on Purdue Extension – Dubois County’s social media pages.

The 4-H Animal Project Showcases and the Virtual Recipe Trial run all week long.

The Scavenger Hunt and the 4-H Project Showcases will run Monday thru Thursday. The 4-H Fun Day Results and the 4-H Club Recognition will be on Thursday as well. Finally, the Graduating 4-H Senior Recognition, the 4-H Volunteer Recognition, and the Award Ceremony will take place on Friday.

All the events will be shown on video. Videos can be found on the Purdue Extention Dubois County’s social media as well as on the Purdue Extension – Dubois County playlist on the PUExtention YouTube Channel.