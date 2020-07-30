Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 additional COVID-19 related death; 8 additional cases

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 additional COVID-19 related death and 8 additional cases.

This brings the county’s total to 587 positive cases and 11 deaths.

The total number of deaths remains at 11 because an investigation into a previously counted person concluded that COVID-19 was not listed as the cause of death.

Out of these 587 positive cases, 340 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 4,712 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.