Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 related death; 17 additional cases

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 new COVID-19 related death and 17 additional cases.

This brings the county’s total to 486 positive cases and 10 deaths.

Out of these 486 positive cases, 290 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 4,111 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.