Dubois County Health Department confirms 11 addition cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 11 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 446 positive cases and 7 deaths.

Out of these 446 positive cases, 279 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.