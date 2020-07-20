Dubois County Health Department confirms 47 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

14 cases were confirmed on Saturday, 24 were confirmed on Sunday, and 9 additional cases were confirmed on Monday.

This brings the county’s total to 435 positive cases and 7 deaths.

Out of these 435 positive cases, 270 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.