Dubois County Health Department confirms 7th COVID-19 related death

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed one new COVID-19 related death.

This brings the total to 7 related deaths of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we share the news of another loss of one of our own county residence related to COVID-19,” informs Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “Having to report a loss is never easy. Dubois County Health Department staff and I extend prayers and deepest condolences to this individual’s family friends during this time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 344 positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths in the county.