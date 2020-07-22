Dubois County Health Department Confirms Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths; 23 New Cases

As of July 22, at 8 a.m., there are 23 new positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to report. This brings the total to 469 positive cases and 2 new related deaths of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths Approx. Total Tested 469 23 286 9 4043

*A p *A person out of isolation and reporting feeling well. isolation

“We mourn the death and extend our prayers and sympathies to this individual’s family and friends,” said Dr. Ted Walflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “This serves as an unfortunate reminder to all of the Dubois County community about the importance of following the recommended guidelines to stop the spread of this virus and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors. We cannot stress enough for you all to wear a mask when around others, practicing social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”