Dubois County Health Department releases COVID-19 update; no additional cases reported

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting no additional COVID-19 cases today.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the county has 260 positive cases and 6 deaths.

Out of these 260 positive cases, 238 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water.