Dubois County Health Department Reports 22 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 Since July 10th

The new number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased since last Friday.

The Dubois County Health Department says that since July 10th, Dubois County now has 22 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total of positive COVID-19 cases to 319.

Out of these 319 cases, 253 have recovered. This means that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Approximately 3,435 Dubois County residents have tested for COVID-19.

Six individuals have died from COVID-19 in Dubois County.