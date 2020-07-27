Dubois County Health Department Reports 44 New Cases of COVID-19; 558 Total Positive Cases

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 44 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 558 positive cases and 11 deaths. 15 cases were reported on Saturday, 21 cases were reported on Sunday, and 8 cases were reported for Monday.

Out of these 558 positive cases, 314 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 4,546 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.