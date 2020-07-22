Dubois County Now Considered COVID-19 Hotspot

Dubois County is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot.

Based on information from state and local health agencies, as well as hospitals, Dubois County now sits at the number one county in the state of Indiana with COVID-19 cases per capita.

Dubois County has 239 cases per 100,000 residents. Marshall County, which is where the City of Plymouth is at, sits at second with 210 cases per 100,000 residents.

It was announced this morning that there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County, as well as 2 new related deaths in Dubois County residents.

This brings the county’s total to 469 positive cases.

Out of these 469 positive cases, 286 have recovered meaning that they are out of isolation and feeling well.

Approximately 4,043 Dubois County residents have been tested.

Dubois County Health Officer Dr. Ted Waflart says that he can’t stress enough for everyone to wear a mask when around others, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.