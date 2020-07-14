Dubois County School Districts release reopening plan

Area students will see some changes when heading back to school this fall.

All Dubois County School Districts spent months working on a plan and released the final draft Tuesday morning.

All Dubois County Schools are planning to return to in-person instruction on Wednesday, August 12th, as long as local and state data indicate that it is appropriate to do so.

The schools are also offering a COVID-19 online instruction academy for students who do not feel safe to attend classes in person.

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey, says the schools have ordered something to help out their students’ families.

“We’ve also have ordered Mobile Hotspots for families the moving forward that may have connectivity issues that we can potentially loan out,” she says.

Families opting for the online academy must commit to at least one semester.

Students can add or drop classes until Tuesday, September 1st.

However, students who decide to enroll in the COVID-19 online academy will not be allowed to participate in extra-curricular, co-curricular, or athletic activities and events.

Online enrollment information will be released in the coming weeks.

The school is also enhancing its cleaning protocols. All classrooms and high touch areas throughout the schools will be cleaned on a daily basis.

Dr. Lorey explains what these precautions are.

“We have spent an enormous amount of time, energy, and money on preparing the school environment for a physical return. Everything from disinfecting systems that will be used to daily sanitize all classrooms and high touch surfaces and areas, to hand sanitizer in every classroom, and disinfecting cleaning supplies in every classroom to be readily used,” she says.

The superintendent also says that face coverings are strongly recommended.

“We really intend to try to educate folks on what a mask can do for them in terms of safety, but they recommended not required. We are providing those to students and staff for their use at their discretion and we are recommending places where they are most appropriately used,” Lorey says.

All Dubois County Schools are also making changes to the school environment to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles. Fountains are for bottle fill only.

Students will have assigned seating in all classrooms, cafeterias, and on buses.

Hang washing and/or sanitizing will be required throughout the day.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they must be quarantined for 14 days before returning to school. Contact tracing and guidance will be provided by the Dubois County Health Department.

For other illnesses, students must be fever-free for 72 hours without using fever-reducing medication and by symptom-free.

For more information, visit gjcs.k12.in.us or any other Dubois County District School website.