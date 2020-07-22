Dubois County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating two wanted men

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two people with outstanding warrants.

53-year-old Carl F. Young is wanted for felony counts of failing to return to lawful detention, possession of a syringe, obstruction of justice, and operating while intoxicated.

His last known address is in Huntingburg. He was on work release in Dubois County and was let out on Thursday, July 2nd, but did not return.

44-year-old Daniel L. Moore is wanted for felony counts of domestic battery of a pregnant woman and strangulation of a pregnant woman. These cases have been filed along with a notice to seek habitual offender status. He has been wanted since Friday, June 19th.

His last known address was in Holland.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522 or your local police agency.

All callers can remain anonymous.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.