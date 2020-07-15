Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Truck That Ran Into Apartment Building

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck after it ran into a building.

The truck is a 1997-2003 Ford F-150, with an extended cab, Flareside bed, 4-Wheel Drive, and front end damage.

Deputies were called to an apartment in Dubois Tuesday afternoon after the truck crashed into the building and left the scene. The truck caused about $10,000 in damages. No one was hurt in the incident.

If you have any information on the truck or the driver, you are supposed to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 482-3522.

All callers can remain anonymous.