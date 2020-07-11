Dubois County Substance Abuse Council to hold annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil in August

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is getting ready for its Third Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil.

This year’s vigil is in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day and is scheduled to take place at 18th Street Park in Ferdinand on Thursday, August 27th from 7 to 8 pm EST.

The event includes a variety of activities, including guest speakers, a poem-reading about addiction’s effects, an opportunity for members of the public to speak, live music, a candle-lighting ceremony, a dove release, and access to free materials on substance abuse, addiction, grief, local resources, and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council is also implementing certain safety precautions at this year’s vigil.

Social distancing must be practiced and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Those attending will also need to bring blankets and/or chairs to sit on.

The event will take place, rain, or shine. If the state implements stricter COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held on Facebook Live with no less than one week’s notice.

To learn more about the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council visit their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages or email coordinator Jenna Bieker at dcsac@duboiscountyin.org.