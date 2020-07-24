Dubois County surpasses 500 cases; 1 additional COVID-19 related death reported

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 new COVID-19 related death and 28 additional cases.

This brings the county’s total to 514 positive cases and 11 deaths.

Out of these 514 positive cases, 299 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 4,193 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.