Dubois REC Cancel 2020 Annual Membership Meeting and Postpone Director Elections to 2021

Dubois REC has canceled an upcoming event of theirs and has postponed it until next year.

The Dubois REC Board of Directors has decided that, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Annual Membership Meeting is canceled and the director elections have been postponed to 2021.

The board has been considering this matter since the original date of the meeting in April, which fell at the height of the COVID-19 situation. Dubois REC says Board members have discussed several options, including pushing the date back to later this year. They say that After looking at the state and local guidelines for large, indoor gatherings, there was not a good way for them to hold the meeting safely this year.

Dubois REC says that it is imperative that members have the opportunity to both submit a petition to run for a seat and be able to vote for other members to represent them as directors. For this reason, their 2020 election, which featured Districts 3, 4, and 6, will be postponed until the next annual meeting.

If you have any questions call Kyla Jones at 812-482-5454 or email kylaj@duboisrec.com.