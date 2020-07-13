Eugene Mehling, 90, of Ferdinand, died July 10, 2020 at his home. After 64 years of marriage, he has gone to his heavenly home to meet the Blessed Virgin of Mary to whom his devotion never ceased.

Eugene was born May 30, 1930 to John and Ida (Schum) Mehling. He married Imelda Buechler on May 12, 1956 at St. Anthony.

Eugene retired from Masterbrand after 19 years. A lifetime farmer, he raised purebred Yorkshire hogs for breeding stock. He was active in the 4-H program and served as an officer for Dubois County Pork Producers. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed time with family, wood crafts, bird watching, driving country roads and checkers. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Joseph Sodality and the Ferdinand Community Center.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Imelda; children, Richard (Jane) Mehling of Huntingburg, Ernest (Judy) Mehling of St. Anthony, Steve (Jackie) Mehling of Ferdinand, Russell (Patty) Mehling of Bristow, Kathy (Jim) Ernst of Huntingburg, Ruth (Tony) Paulin and Lisa (Gene) Mullis all of Ferdinand; son-in-law, Kenny Rahman of Ferdinand; sixteen grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Audrey, Shaun and Janelle Mehling, April Gogel, Courtney Treese, Jason Ernst, Jessica Eckstein, Chris and Brian Rahman, Nick and Jarret Paulin, Angela Evitts, Ashley Lueken, Chad Mullis, Brandi Schultz, Audrey Russell, and Trevis Mattingly, 34 great grandchildren, sisters; Elfreida Hedinger and Sr. Beata Mehling; brother, Harold (Linda) Mehling.

Preceding him in death: daughter, Rita Rahman, a great grandson, Rider; brothers, Edwin, Oscar, Robert, and infant Sylvester Mehling, sisters, Leona Becher and Alberta Begle. Brother-in-laws, Roman Becher, Herb Hedinger and Othmar Begle, sisters-in-laws, Marie Mehling, Annetta Mehling and Ann Rach.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 15th at 12:00 PM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com . Donation may be made to Christ the King Parish or a favorite charity.