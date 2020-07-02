Ferdinand Old Town Lake officially reopening Friday

The Ferdinand Old Town Lake is officially reopening on Friday, July 3rd!

Visitors can return to the lake and enjoy activities like fishing and hiking and even the brand new 1-mile trail around the lake.

Donated benches have been installed at various locations along the trail. There’s also a new picnic table and a rest area located approximately halfway across the circuit.

The trail has been in the planning stages for over twenty years and is partially funded by a DNR grant awarded to the Park Department in 2016.

Temporary signs have also been installed around the lake to recognize donors. Permanent signs are in the works.

An official grand opening and a ribbon-cutting event will take place at a later date.

This is only Phase 1 of the project.

Work on Phase 2 will start with a fund-raising program.

Projects in phase 2 include constructing a restroom/storage facility, fishing pier, kayak launch, additional signage, and the eventual paving of the entire trail.