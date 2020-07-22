Ferdinand Town Council holds monthly meeting

The Ferdinand Town Council discussed various topics during their monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department Chief, John Hoppenjans, kicked off the meeting with a reminder about their annual Firemen’s Ball.

Due to the pandemic, the ball is drive-thru only on Saturday, July 25th, from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Ferdinand Community Center. This year’s fried chicken dinners include baked beans, potato wedges, and vinegar slaw.

For more information and to order your dinner, visit the Ferdinand’s Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Next up to speak was Ferdinand Electric Department Superintendent, Steve Becher. Becher told the council that the town’s new electric substation is running smoothly and thanked them for their support throughout the project.

The council then read into a Ferdinand Branch Library event. The library is hosting a special story park program at 18th Street Park on Monday, July 27th.

The next item up for discussion was the Freedom Walk event. Dubois County Team RWB got the green light to host a Freedom Walk on Sunday, September 13th. The walk begins at 8 am and starts and ends at 18th Street Park. The route changes each year, and the event could be canceled of the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse. Council members approved both their fire and police and departments to help out during the event.

Council members also extended the town’s emergency order. Town Council President, Ken Sicard, says it will last until Governor Eric Holcomb makes an announcement towards the end of the month.

Sicard is also urging all residents to wear a mask whenever out in public and when interacting with others outside the home. Sicard says town officials are talking about a mask mandate. We will keep you updated on any changes. Restrictions will also continue to be in effect at the senior citizens’ center.

Next on the agenda was the town-wide clean-up days. This year’s multi-day event will take place between Tuesday, August 11th to Friday, August 13th.

Council members continued the meeting with an update on the town’s Safe Haven Baby Box. The project is running smoothly and the town received an insurance certificate for the box.

Members then approved to waive the $50 rental fee for a shelter house at 18th Street Park. This goes into effect later this summer. They also heard that the Substance Abuse Council will hold it’s third annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil at the park on Thursday, August 27th.

Towards the end of the meeting, council members discussed how to increase safety at the Fifth Street and 285 East intersection by the Scenic Hills Monastery. To increase safety measures, the stop sign that is currently located on Sunrise Drive will be moved further south, closer to the road. The road will also be restriped and the word “stop” will be painted on the roadway.

And finally, council members authorized the final check of an ANR pipeline. Sicard will sign a release of damages after ANR makes its final lease payment on the line.

The next Ferdinand Town Council meeting takes place on Tuesday, August 18th, at 7:30 pm in the Ferdinand Community Center.