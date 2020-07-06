First Downtown Chowdown Comes To Jasper this Wednesday

Food Truck Junkies get ready for this Wednesday, July 8th as our first Downtown Chowdown will begin at 4pm! There will be eight vendors, Farmers’ Market, Live Music, and special promotions at the Downtown Merchants. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy your dinner and music.

Mobile Food Vendors:

▪ Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Tacos

▪ A Tasty Bite of Europe (Owensboro, KY) Crepes

▪ Madi’s Main Squeeze (Jasper, IN) Unique drinks

▪ Oink, Inc Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ

▪ Fistful of Tacos (New Albany, IN) Tacos

▪ Tri R Tips (Owensboro, KY) Hawaiian style BBQ

▪ Kona Ice (Evansville, IN) Shaved Ice

▪ Acropolis Express (Evansville, IN) Greek

Farmers’ Market Vendors:

▪ Hasenour All-Natural Pork & Beef (meat)

▪ Beckman Family Farm (meat and bread)

▪ Dale Knepp’s Family (produce, baked goods, honey)

▪ Fromme 2 You (produce)

▪ Shirley’s Sweet Rolls

▪ Graber Hill Produce (produce and spices)

Live Music sponsored by Smithville Fiber:

▪ The Hiding

Also, be sure to stop by the downtown merchants for special promotions throughout their stores during their Re-Grand Opening event. The square will not allow parking after 2:00pm, and the square will be shut down to vehicular traffic at 4pm. As a reminder the event will be held the second Wednesday of the month from 4:00pm – 8:00pm starting on July 8th, rain or shine, on the square in downtown Jasper.

A list of dates is listed below:

Wednesday, July 8th

Wednesday, August 12th

Wednesday, September 9th

Wednesday, October 14th

We ask that you follow CDC guidelines at the event; wear a mask, practice social

distancing, and use hand sanitizer