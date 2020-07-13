FitFuel Nutrition and Cryotherapy Opens in River Centre

FitFuel Nutrition and Cryotherapy announced today that they have opened at a new location in The River Centre located at 225 River Centre Landing in Jasper.

At their new location, FitFuel now offers a brand new 24-hr full-service gym, group fitness classes, personal training, nutrition coaching, cryotherapy, and physical therapy.

FitFuel is owned and operated by Ashley Downes, a life-long Dubois County resident. Downes holds a BA in Health and Fitness from Purdue University, and practices as an ACE-certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Specialist.

“Opening a full-service gym has always been dream of mine,” Downes said. “Our new space is able to offer so much more to our members.” Downes continues, “I want everyone to know that no matter where they are on their fitness or wellness journey, there is a place for them at FitFuel.”

FitFuel is also announcing new staff member, Adria Betz. Betz, a physical therapist, is an exciting addition to the staff. Betz, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science and Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Evansville, is looking forward to helping clients maintain healthy lifestyles through movement.

FitFuel’s mission statement reads: Our mission is to empower others to make positive lifestyle changes through exercise, nutrition choices, and therapeutic recovery. The balance between movement, utilizing food as fuel, and decreasing inflammation in our bodies directly reflects our well-being. We aim to provide education in these areas to promote an enhanced quality of life in a safe, fun, and welcoming environment.

Tours of the facility can now be scheduled by contacting FitFuel