Gertrude Sabelhaus

Gertrude D. Sabelhaus, 86, of Fulda passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 At Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. Gertrude was born August 28, 1933 in Jasper to George & Frances (Spellmeier) Mehringer. She was united in marriage to Raymond J. Sabelhaus on February 9, 1954 at Saint Joseph Church in Jasper. Raymond preceded her in death on October 20, 2003.

Gertrude was a member of St. Boniface Parish, and its Ladies Sodality. She was a former member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 Auxillary. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are three daughters, Mary Ann Sabelhaus of Indianapolis, Frances Turnbaugh and companion Earl Reagan of Vicksburg, IN. and Bert (Jim) Harris of Huntingburg. Two sons, David (Diana) Sabelhaus of Bristow and Raymond D. (Rae Lyn) Sabelhaus of Troy. Fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one on the way, one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a brother, Basil Mehringer and two sisters, Pauline Brosmer and Mary Katherine Huber.

A mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 pm Saturday July 11th in St. Boniface Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 10 AM until 1:30 PM Saturday July 11, 2020. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.