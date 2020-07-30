Gibson County woman facing false informing charges after faking kidnapping incident

A Gibson County woman and two others are facing false informing charges after faking a kidnapping over the weekend.

23-year-old Hannah Potts of Princeton was found alive and healthy in the home of 45-year-old Joshua Thomas and 34-year-old Maria Hopper, both of Princeton, on Sunday.

Gibson County Prosecutor, Michael Cochren, says the three individuals planned and executed an abduction incident on Sunday, July 26th.

Cochren says Potts created the incident to help her research a novel she is writing.

Thomas was arrested on Wednesday and was released after paying a $650 cash bond.

Both Potts and Hopper were taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Gibson County Jail.