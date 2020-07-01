Governor announces modifications to state’s back on track plan

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state isn’t entering Stage 5 on July 4th.

Instead, Holcomb announced a new stage called “Stage 4.5”. This stage is scheduled to last from July 4th to July 17th.

The following restrictions will continue:

-social gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed and must abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines

-dining rooms and food services may continue operating at up to 75% capacity, as long as social distancing is observed

-bar seating in restaurants may continue operating at 50% capacity

-bars and nightclubs may continue operating 50% capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines

-movie theatres, bowling alleys, cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites (and like facilities) may continue operating at 50% capacity

-amusement parks, water parks, and similar facilities may continue operating at 50% capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time

-raceways may continue operating at 50% grandstand capacity

-fairs, festivals, and similar outdoor events may open beginning July 4th

-horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50% spectator capacity

-youth camps may reopen

-K-12 school operations may begin the 2020-2021 academic year on July 1st. Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities may resume on July 6th

-outdoor visitation is required at assisted living facilities and nursing homes beginning July 4th and outdoor visitation may begin

-precautions are encouraged for hospital visitations

-Hoosiers 65 years and older and those with high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious

-face coverings are strongly recommended

For more information about the “Back on Track Indiana” plan, visit backontrack.in.gov.