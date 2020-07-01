Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state isn’t entering Stage 5 on July 4th.
Instead, Holcomb announced a new stage called “Stage 4.5”. This stage is scheduled to last from July 4th to July 17th.
The following restrictions will continue:
-social gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed and must abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines
-dining rooms and food services may continue operating at up to 75% capacity, as long as social distancing is observed
-bar seating in restaurants may continue operating at 50% capacity
-bars and nightclubs may continue operating 50% capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines
-movie theatres, bowling alleys, cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites (and like facilities) may continue operating at 50% capacity
-amusement parks, water parks, and similar facilities may continue operating at 50% capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time
-raceways may continue operating at 50% grandstand capacity
-fairs, festivals, and similar outdoor events may open beginning July 4th
-horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50% spectator capacity
-youth camps may reopen
-K-12 school operations may begin the 2020-2021 academic year on July 1st. Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities may resume on July 6th
-outdoor visitation is required at assisted living facilities and nursing homes beginning July 4th and outdoor visitation may begin
-precautions are encouraged for hospital visitations
-Hoosiers 65 years and older and those with high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious
-face coverings are strongly recommended
For more information about the “Back on Track Indiana” plan, visit backontrack.in.gov.
Be the first to comment on "Governor announces modifications to state’s back on track plan"