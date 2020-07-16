Grandview Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Grandview man was arrested for child pornography and other charges.

23-year-old Dalton Scott Clark was charged with possession of child pornography, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Wednesday, police forces around Spencer County went to serve a search warrant at Clark’s residence, but he was not home at the time.

Clark was arrested at his job and taken to the Spencer County Jail.

After an eventual search of Clark’s residence, Clark could face additional charges if more information comes up during forensic exams.