Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board approves proposed 2021 budget

Greater Jasper Consolidated School board members have approved the proposed 2021 academic year budget summary.

School Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey presented the corporation’s proposed budget during Monday night’s monthly meeting.

This proposed budget includes a property tax rate of $1.82 per $100 of assessed value.

This rate will likely go down during the budgeting process with the Indiana Department of Government Finance.

A public hearing about the 2021 budget will take place during their next monthly meeting on Monday, August 24th.

Board members also held a public hearing about an additional appropriation for the school’s education budget.

This $3.2 million of additional appropriation will cover expenses in the education fund for the rest of 2020.

There are funds currently available, but they cannot be spent without an appropriation. Board members approved this appropriation after the public hearing.

Board members then listened to a special presentation from a soon-to-be Eagle Scout. Alex Bastien’s project involves creating an outdoor classroom space near the 15th street entrance.

Bastien’s plan includes clearing out the area, mulching, placing a border along the area, making a gravel path, and installing benches.

Bastien says the project will cost about $1,000. Most of these funds will be raised through a GoFundMe Page that will be circulated around social media. If this does not raise the amount of money needed, Bastien says he will plan another fundraiser to make up the difference.

Labor will be provided through the scouts of Troop 130. If there are not enough scouts, Bastien will reach out to other troops to help with the project.

After asking a few questions, board members approved the project.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 24th, at 7 pm in the Jasper High School cafeteria.